Chad Michael Murray Slams Sophia Bush After She Says She Never Wanted To Marry Him: That’s ‘Ludicrous’

Chad Michael Murray’s not amused with ex-wife Sophia Bush’s claims that she didn’t want to get married. He said he only married for love, and 13 years later wants to move on!

Chad Michael Murray would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, please. The former One Tree Hill star responded to ex-wife Sophia Bush‘s recent interview, in which she claimed that she was “pressured” into marrying him in 2005. Chad released a statement through his rep to PEOPLE, calling her assertion “ludicrous,” continuing, “Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love. Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

Chad and Sophia were married for just five months while they were both huge CW stars on One Tree Hill. She was 22, and he was 23. Chad has been married to wife Sarah Roemer since 2015; they have two children together. He’s responding to Sophia’s bombshell interview with Andy Cohen on June 13, during which she revealed that she didn’t want to marry Chad! “Everybody’s been stupid and 22,” she said.

She explained that she felt pressured to get married because if she didn’t, she’d “let everybody down.” She didn’t necessarily say who she’d be letting down, but it seemed that she was referring to her One Tree Hill bosses.

“Life is always loaded. What the public knows ever is never — it’s not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, ‘If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f—— better than the drama that the writers write.’”