Brody Jenner’s Wife Slams Caitlyn Jenner For Missing Their Wedding: ‘They Should Have Come’

Yiiiiikes! Reporters caught up with Brody Jenner & his new wife Kaitlynn as they returned to LA from their amazing destination wedding, and the pair hinted that they weren’t too thrilled with Caitlyn Jenner’s decision to skip out on the big day!

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Jenner had an absolute tropical fairytale wedding in Bali! But of course, one person was noticeably absent — Brody’s father, Caitlyn Jenner. The newlyweds just returned from their long journey and were quick to comment to TMZ reporters about how the wedding was and if people who didn’t make it would get to see “a video.” “The people who didn’t get to go, are they going to be sent a video or something?” the reporter asked. “Sent a video?” Brody scoffed, as he rolled his luggage, but his new wife shrugged and said, “They should have gone if they wanted to see it!” Subtle shade, subtle shade.

Kaitlynn looked back and smiled at Brody following her little diss, and he added, “If they want to see a video… if they ask for one, then sure.” Brody also admitted he hasn’t even spoken to anyone yet, since he just got off a plane. Kaitlynn and Brody became husband and wife on June 2, and Caitlyn Jenner chose to attend the LIFE BALL in Vienna instead of the nuptials. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife at the LIFE BALL, Caitlyn said it was incredibly important for her to attend the event. “Diversity in the world is important. People with different opinions and ideas are important. Not just different types of people, but different thought,” Caitlyn explained to HL. “I’m here to celebrate that, as well as bring awareness to my own fundraising platform for trans people.”

It seems that Brody, and definitely Kaitlynn, disagree with that sentiment. But, we also hear that Caitlyn plans to throw the two a big party to celebrate now that they’re back in LA! We’ll have to see what happens!