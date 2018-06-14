Shana Feste: Why Directing & Writing ‘Boundaries’ Was A ‘Very Cathartic Experience’

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Boundaries’ director and writer Shana Feste about her new film and why she decided to write about her complicated relationship with her father.

Boundaries tells the story of Laura (Vera Farmiga), a single mother who is forced to drive her estranged father, Jack (Christopher Plummer), from Texas to California, with her troubled son Henry (Lewis MacDougall). This isn’t just any road trip movie. Jack is traveling across the country to distribute a significant amount of marijuana. Throughout the journey, Laura confronts her deadbeat ex-husband and patches things up with her father. The movie was inspired by Shana Feste’s life, and she also wrote and directed the film.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Shana at the movie’s special screening on June 11, which was hosted by The Cinema Society and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City at The Roxy Cinema in New York City. She revealed why she decided to bring the story of her relationship with her father to the big screen. “It’s a relationship that I’ve always been working on,” Shana told HollywoodLife. “I’ve always wanted to understand my father, and this was an opportunity to understand him better because he was in and out of my whole life. And when he was with me, he was amazing. And when he was gone, he left a big hole in my heart. That was something, as a little girl, I wanted to try and understand and also get in touch with some of the anger I felt. I have a huge resistance to anger personally. I kind of swallowed a lot of my anger in the past, so this was a very cathartic experience for me to be able to write about it.”

She also opened up about why Christopher was perfect to play the character inspired by her own father. “Although he’s very different from my father, he has that same twinkle in his eye, and he’s wildly charismatic as my father is,” Shana continued. “My father was in and out of prison most of my life, but you never ever thought he was a bad guy because he was incredibly charismatic and loving and it was all non-violent crimes. He was just mischievous. With Christopher Plummer, he’s the guy you don’t judge. You just fall in love with him.” Shana noted that her father gave her “carte blanche to portray him however I wanted.”

Lewis told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what it was like to work with acting heavyweights like Vera and Christopher. “I feel so privileged to get the opportunity to not only work with them, but just to meet them,” he said. “I learned a lot from just being around them.”

Bobby Cannavale, Kristen Schaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolly Wells, Christopher Lloyd, and Peter Fonda also appear in the film. The special screening was also Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, Beth Stern (co-host, with the North Shore Animal League), Patrick Stewart, Sunny Ozell, Patrick Wilson, Dagmara Dominczyk, Sami Gayle, Anna and Grace Van Patten, Willa Fitzgerald, Ben Younger, Michael Cunningham, Jeremy Carver, Laura Michelle Kelly, Simon Kirke, Nanette Lepore, Marina Rust Connor, Daniel Benedict, Carole Radziwill, Jennifer Creel, Antoine Verglas, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir. Boundaries opens in LA and NY on June 22.