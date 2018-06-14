Barry Manilow Rushed To The Hospital For Bronchial Infection & Forced To Cancel Shows: Is He Okay?

Barry Manilow has been diagnosed with a bronchial infection after being rushed to the hospital on June 13. The pop legend has now canceled his Las Vegas shows. We have the details.

Barry Manilow, 74, just had a major health scare, but thankfully, the pop superstar is doing well. Barry was admitted to the Las Vegas hospital on the night of June 13 after falling ill while preparing for his “Manilow Live — The Hits Come Home” show (which was set for tonight), and was diagnosed with a severe bronchial infection. He is being treated with antibiotics and is expected to be released from the hospital “in a few days,” according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

“I can’t believe this is happening, “ he said in a statement today. “Our new show is ready, we’re all ready, and we were all looking forward to tonight.” Barry was required to cancel his concerts scheduled for June 14-17 due to the hospitalization, but is expected to return to the stage on June 21.

