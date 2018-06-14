‘American Horror Story’ Season 8: ‘Murder House’ & ‘Coven’ Crossover Officially Happening

Bless you, Ryan Murphy. The ‘AHS’ powerhouse has confirmed that season 8 would be a crossover between the beloved first season and the iconic third season of the hit horror show.

Ryan Murphy announced the exciting news on his Twitter account on June 14. “The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won’t be happening next year…because it’s happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER,” he tweeted. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates are the only confirmed cast members as of yet. Sarah and Evan have appeared on the show since its very first season, American Horror Story: Murder House. Joan Collins will also be appearing as Evan’s grandmother.

Sarah played medium Billie Dean Howard in the first season and Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies headmistress Cordelia Foxx. Evan played dead teen Tate Langdon in the first season and Kyle Spencer, a frat boy brought back from beyond the grave. Kathy made her AHS debut during Coven as Madame Delphine LaLaurie. No word yet on whether or not fan favorites Connie Britton, Taissa Farmiga, Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Gabby Sidibe, and more will be returning as well.

You can get your hopes up for more big returns, because Ryan has confirmed it. “You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat,” Ryan told EW. “It’s a very high concept.”

The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year…because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 14, 2018

Season 8 will be set 18 months from now. Ryan also revealed to EW that this season is unlike anything he’s done before with AHS. “It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it. There’s a huge thing that happens in episode five,” he noted. The new season does not have an airdate yet. Start writing down all your AHS theories now. This season is going to be INCREDIBLE.