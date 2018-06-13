Gabe Stewart: 5 Things To Know About Parkland Teacher Competing On ‘Ninja Warrior’

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Gabe Stewart is heading to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ to try his hand at the tough obstacle course. Before the June 13 episode, here are key facts about Gabe!

1. Gabe is a history teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The 23-year-old is also a coach at the school. He started coaching the school’s track and field coach in Jan. 2018, according to Sun Sentinel. He’s also been an assistant coach for the football and basketball teams.

2. He’s paying tribute to the Parkland victims and survivors on American Ninja Warrior. He wants to represent the Parkland community and inspire them. “To give them something to be happy about and give them something to look forward to,” Gabe told Sun Sentinel about why he wanted to do do the show. “Any opportunity to have positive things or spread love and happiness for Stoneman Douglas.” One student notes that it “means a lot” that Gabe is doing this.

3. He risked his life to save kids during the Feb. 14 school shooting. “When we heard the first shots, my immediate reaction was to get the kids to safety,” Gabe says in an video for American Ninja Warrior, which airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. One student reveals Gabe’s bravery during the terrifying ordeal that left 17 innocent people dead. “Coach Gabe, he got us back into the class, and he went back out. He’s risking his life to make sure all the kids are safe,” she says.

Gabe Stewart's run is what #AmericanNinjaWarrior is all about. Miami Qualifiers are up Wednesday on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/cCqYcHwIdP — Ninja Warrior (@ninjawarrior) June 12, 2018

4. His fellow teachers cheered him on as he went through the course. NBC released a sneak peek of Gabe’s big debut on American Ninja Warrior. His Parkland community, including teachers, were there on the sidelines encouraging him to not give up. Gabe was wearing a #MSDStrong T-shirt while going through the course.

5. He’s a former college athlete. Gabe played football at Jacksonville University.