Travis Scott Posts New Pic With Stormi After Kylie Jenner Stopped Doing So Amid ‘Kidnap Threats’

Did Travis Scott not get the memo?! Days after Kylie Jenner removed all of her pics of Stormi Webster from her Instagram account, her baby daddy Travis posted a photo of their daughter on June 12. See it here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is not taking parenting lightly. The lip kit mogul has vowed to stop posting photos of her daughter Stormi Webster after a fan threatened to kidnap her. “There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media throwing out really horrible insults. It’s been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap Stormi,” a source told The Sun. However, it appears her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, is NOT worried about the comments. On Tuesday, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of himself and Stormi in matching Air Jordan sneakers. In the photo captioned, “Gang,” only Stormi’s adorable chunky legs can be seen. So, I guess that doesn’t technically count as a photo of Stormi since we can’t see her face. Take a look at the photo below!

Travis’ Instagram comes just a few days after Kylie posted a photo of herself in which she cropped Stormi out. And when a fan suggested she was being shady, Kylie quickly clapped back with, “yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now.” While we’re certainly going to miss seeing Stormi’s sweet face, we understand Kylie has to do what’s best for her daughter. These days, Kylie is extremely focused on her little family, especially after news broke that Ariana Grande got engaged to Pete Davidson.

“Kylie hasn’t stopped talking to Travis about getting married since she found out about Ariana. Kylie doesn’t understand what Travis is waiting for. They love each other, have a baby together and have been together long enough,” a source explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Although we’d love to see Kylie walk down the aisle, we don’t want her to rush into anything to quickly!