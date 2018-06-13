Sophia Bush: I Hit Mark Schwahn ‘F***ing Hard’ When He ‘Grabbed My Ass’

Sophia Bush just spoke out about the allegations made against ‘One Tree Hill’ creator Mark Schwahn. Here’s what she had to say about the alleged sexual harassment on set.

Sophia Bush, 35, was one of the One Tree Hill stars who accused show creator Mark Schwahn, 51, of sexual misconduct in Nov. 2017, and now she’s opening up about what allegedly went down on set. During an interview on Andy Cohen‘s radio show Andy Cohen Live, the actress spoke out about an alleged encounter that took place when she was 21.

“Look, my mom is a crazy Italian lady from New Jersey, the first time Mark Schwahn grabbed my ass I hit him in front of six other producers, and I hit him f—cking hard,” Bush revealed. “He came back to LA and I was told years later by one of the then writers who became an EP, that he came back being like ‘that f***ing entitled b****! Who does she think she is?’ and this very sweet man Mike who I love and is like a ride or die for me was like ‘Maybe you shouldn’t touch the girls.’” The John Tucker Must Die star added that Schwahn allegedly gave Mike the option to “shut up and keep your job or get out.”

Bush was one of the 18 women from the series who came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Schwahn last fall. He was later fired from his roles as showrunner, creator and executive producer on E!’s The Royals. “It was very clear to him to stay away from me. You heard comments, you knew about things he said to people, we knew about the late night texts,” Bush said. “We knew when he was super obsessed with one girl on our show that he would try to bang down her hotel room door in the middle of the night.”

After coming forward with these allegations, people asked Bush why she didn’t just quit the show, which she was part of from its first season in 2003 until its end in 2012. “First of all, why am I supposed to suffer and kill my own career because someone can’t keep their dick in their pants? Second of all, there is a whole crew of people you don’t know about,” she explained. “It’s the reason I am angry about Roseanne being hired back to TV at all, 200 people lost their jobs because she is a psychotic racist.”