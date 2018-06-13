Selena Gomez Slammed As ‘So Ugly’ By D&G Co-Founder Sefano Gabbana & Her Fans Come For Him

Selena Gomez fans are enraged over Stefano Gabbana’s comment that the singer is ‘so ugly.’ The fashion designer flat out slammed Sel online and the receipts don’t lie…

Stefano Gabbana, 55, has angered the Selenators. The Italian designer and co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana fashion house is under fire for calling Selena Gomez, 25, “so ugly,” according to the Instagram account “Diet Prada“. The account took a screenshot of a comment Gabbana left on The Catwalk Italia’s (TCI) Instagram feed showing a split photo of Gomez in five different red dresses. TCI asked fans to choose their favorite red look on Gomez, prompting fans to leave their answer in the comments. That’s when Gabbana appeared to write “è proprio brutta,” on the photo, which roughly translates to “She’s so ugly.”

“Doesn’t [Stefano Gabbana] has his business to do? Or is he too busy cyberbulling people,” one angry fan wrote, directly tagging Gabbana in the remark. Another wrote, “Who the hell you think you are to say such a thing to a lady? She is beautiful and your personality is ugly.everyone is beautiful _except some people like you.” Meanwhile, one fan wrote, “Bullying on internet? how old are you again?”, ending with this epic diss — “She chooses Louis Vuitton don’t be mad”. As you may know, Sel is the face of the famous brand.

And, we had to include this savage poem another Selenator wrote: “Roses are red, violets are blue, selena is beautiful, unlike u”.

If you haven’t heard, Gabbana’s no stranger to controversy. Gabbana received flack after he dressed Melania Trump for her official White House portrait, and then later hit back at critics telling them to “go to hell.” Gabbana also came under fire amidst the the #MeToo movement, when he claimed sexual harassment is “not violence.” Most recently, Gabbana went after Kate Moss on the same TCI Instagram page, dissing a Saint Laurent look she was wearing.

Sadly, Gabbana doesn’t seem to care about what other say about him. He once posted a meme, where he addressed his haters to stick their opinions up their own a**.

While Selena has been spotted in D&G fashions in the past, it’s unlikely we’ll see the singer wearing the brand after Gabbana’s lewd comment.