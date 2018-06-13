Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sign $500 Mil Prenup? The Queen Reportedly Demanded It

How…romantic? Queen Elizabeth reportedly isn’t sure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will last, so before they were allowed to walk down the aisle, they were forced to sign an ironclad prenup!

Someone tell Alanis Morissette that she needs to change the line in “Ironic” to “It’s like paperwork on your wedding day.” At least, that’s what it supposedly was like for Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36. Before they could cement their love with a kiss, Queen Elizabeth II, 92, supposedly had them deal with some last minute paperwork. “The world is when Harry and Meghan slipped into the antechamber before the ceremony at St. George’s Church to sign the marriage registry, they also signed the prenup,” a palace insider told Star magazine. Harry didn’t want to get a prenup, but “the queen put her foot down.”

“Harry’s hands were tied and he had no choice but to cave in, and so did Meghan. When Her Majesty gives an order, Harry has to obey!” the insider added. The Queen, who “is being extra careful about keeping the royal assets intact,” reportedly orchestrated this legal hurdle. “The Queen is making it crystal clear that if Meghan and Harry split, she won’t be walking away with the crown jewels. And if they don’t’ have children, Meghan could get nothing at all!”

Fiona Shackleton, the highest-paid divorce attorney in the U.K., allegedly drew up the document and was waiting in the secluded room, waiting for Harry and Meghan’s signatures. “She may have been there to make sure the paperwork went through without a hitch so Meghan doesn’t get a dime if they do end up divorcing.” Fiona did handle Prince Andrew’s split from Sarah Ferguson (who got 4.2 million) in 1996, right after she handled Prince Charles’s divorce from Princess Diana (who got $25 million, with most going to Prince William and Harry.) She also handled Paul McCartney’s divorce from Heather Mills in 2008, which saw Heather get $32 million after she demanded $160 million of Sir Paul’s fortune.

Oh, don’t worry. Meghan and Harry are eager to start a family — they’re having “baby-making” sex, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com — so the chances of Meghan getting nothing are low. However, divorce is the last thing on her mind and she reportedly handled this last legal headache with ease. “Meghan was gracious about the whole thing,” the insider added. “To her, it was just a technicality that was forgotten as soon as the ink was dry. In their hearts, Harry and Meghan know their marriage is for keeps.”