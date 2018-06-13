Pete Davidson Covers Cazzie David Tattoo After Getting 2 For Ariana Grande & Proposing

Pete Davidson appears to have covered up the tattoo of his ex’s face after proposing to Ariana Grande with a $93,000 ring! The apparent coverup also came after he got Ari’s initials tatted on him! — You’ve got to see this!

As Drake, 31, once said, “Tat it on me so I know it’s real.” — And, that seems to be Pete Davidson‘s motto when it comes to his relationships. The Saturday Night Live star, 24, appears to have covered up a tattoo he once had in honor of his ex, 24-year-old actress, Cazzie David, 24, who he dated on and off from May 2016 to May 2018. The comedian previously had David’s face inked on his right forearm. However, the tattoo appears to be covered up with different art in a video Davidson posted to Instagram on June 9!

The apparent coverup came after he got two tattoos dedicated to his new fiancée, Ariana Grande, 24. First, he got the bunny ears from the cover of her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, inked behind his ear. Then, Davidson tatted Ari’s initials on his thumb. — Bold moves for a relationship that began just a few weeks ago in May.

News of their engagement rocked Hollywood on June 10, since both Ari and Davidson were fresh off breakups from pretty lengthy relationships. The singer previously dated rapper Mac Miller, 26, who she split from just days before news broke about her romance with Davidson. Meanwhile, Davidson recently broke up with his girlfriend of two years, David, after nearly two years of dating.

Davidson popped the question to Ari with a massive pear-shaped diamond, which is just over 3-carats. The eye-catching sparkler, created by celeb jeweler Greg Yuna, ran Davidson a whopping $93,000. The newly engaged couple celebrated with a magical trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA on Monday, June 11.

While news of the engagement came just days ago, Ari was actually wearing her ring before anyone knew Davidson had popped the question! Ari was sporting the diamond at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM’s Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles on June 2, but slipped under the radar of any engagement speculation!

Congrats again to the happy couple!