Nicki Minaj Abstaining From Sex While Single For The 1st Time: Only A ‘King’ Can Have My Body

For the first time since she started dating, Nicki Minaj is a single woman — and she’s not using this time to sleep around! In a new interview, she reveals why she’s abstaining from sex instead.

Nicki Minaj is a changed woman now that she’s single. “Spiritually, I’ve experienced more growth in the last six months of my life, of my career, than I have in the last eight years,” she tells Elle. She credits that change with the fact that this was the first time in her life since she was 15 years old that she hasn’t had a serious boyfriend. The time alone has given Nicki the power to realize that she can do just fine as an independent woman who does NOT need a man.

“I remember feeling like I could do anything at one time in my life,” she continues. “And somewhere along the line, I just started second guessing myself, for whatever reason. As soon as I realized that I could actually live and breathe, and eat and slep, and walk and talk without having a boyfriend, something clicked in me. Becoming single was one of the things that made me feel strong and powerful. The fact that I am a young woman who doesn’t need a man for money. I don’t need a man for a job. I’ve never had to f*** for beats. I’ve never had to f*** for a record deal. I on’t have those pressures.”

This is a theme that will appear on Nicki’s upcoming album, Queen, which comes out Aug. 10. She says she raps the lyrics “abstaining from sex had to zen my body / I ain’t giving so don’t ask / I don’t lend my body / He gotta be king status to get in my body,” on one song.

Of course, she doesn’t expand on who exactly fits that bill of “king status,” but maybe she’ll delve into it more when we hear the full song!