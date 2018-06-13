Deacon and Jessie aren’t giving up without a fight. In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Nashville’ preview, the couple talks with a lawyer about what to do about Brad’s lawsuit. How far are they willing to go? Watch now!

Deacon (Charles Esten) and Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) set up a meeting with a lawyer in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the June 14 episode of Nashville, and the woman has some very bold ideas about how to handle Jessie’s ex, Brad. “The strategy is simple,” the lawyer says. “Make the cost so high he doesn’t have a choice than to come to the table and settle.” This means going to war and not holding back.

She offers up “paralyzing his company with discovery, countersuing saying he’s a bad father and that you want all parental rights. You find every person he’s ever screwed over in business and you bring him in as a character witness. Most important, you put your boy on the stand.”

Jessie puts her foot down on that. She doesn’t want to put her kid on the stand. Jessie is well aware that Brad loves to fight, and he’s going to thrive in this situation. Jessie’s also concerned about how she’s going to pay for everything, but Deacon assures her that he’s going to take care of everything. What a gentleman. “I’m part of the reason you’re here,” he says. Jessie starts to think of the worst-cast scenario. She knows she could very well lose the case against her ex. “The man’s a bully. You want to stand up to him or not?” the lawyer asks. Jessie can’t argue with that.

Nashville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CMT. The show is currently airing its final 8 episodes. The series finale will air July 26. Can you believe it’s almost that time? Stay tuned for more Nashville final season scoop!