Happy Birthday, Olsen Twins: See Their Incredible Journey From Child Stars To Fashion Icons

It’s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s 32nd birthday and we’re celebrating by looking back at some of our favorite photos of them throughout the years!

Happy Birthday, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen! Everyone’s favorite twins turn 32 on June 13 and we’re taking a look back at some really amazing memories through some of our favorite snapshots. From the time when they first started out in the acting business as children to the way they look as adults, we can’t help but reminisce over these two beauties. Whether they were adorable babies or gorgeous young women, Mary-Kate and Ashley have seemed to always know how to capture our hearts!

Who could forget the matching outfits Mary-Kate and Ashley wore as kids? The too-cute-for-words denim overalls over match solid-colored t-shirts were definitely a sight to see! They also often wore matching hats and hairstyles that we all loved to look at. When they took the different route as teens and wore outfits that were not matched, we still loved them for their uniqueness. Whether they were posing on red carpets in fabulous elegant coats or walking around outside in bohemian style dresses, the Olsen twins have always been sure to dress in whatever they want.

As for recently, it seems like both Mary-Kate and Ashley love to flaunt a lot of black in their wardrobe and it gives off a mysterious kind of fashion. once in a while, we may see bright colors on them but as true fashion icons, they know how to dress to impress with the dark solid choices. Their hair has grown long and they often wear it down while their makeup is always on point. It’s been wonderful to see them grow up over the years and we hope they have a wonderful birthday that’s full of love and support from family, friends and fans!