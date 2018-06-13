Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: The Only Thing They Ever Fight About Is — Diaper Duty

We’re learning that just one topic comes between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner these days — dirty diapers! Here’s how they decide who has to change them!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s relationship appears to be going better than ever! We’ve even heard that they’ve talked marriage lately! However, one thing apparently does come between these 2 love birds and it’s pretty gross! Of course, we’re referring to Baby Stormi Webster‘s dirty diapers. And now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how they work through these moments. “Kylie‘s relationship with Travis is probably the strongest of all the sisters as they don’t really fight about anything… except when it comes to diaper duty,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are definitely not fans of poopy diapers and they often promise one another and make deals with one another, different things both materialistic and sexual, to get out of changing Stormi’s diapers.”

The insider added that the young couple like to turn changing diapers into a racy competition to see who can convince the other to take care of Stormi! “They actually make it a game of incentives for each other because they don’t like doing it.” Awww! We are adoring these new juicy details! However, there’s another issue we recently learned about that is driving a more serious wedge between them: how soon they’ll having more children.

“Kylie and Travis are fighting about having more kids,” a source close to the reality star shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They can’t agree on timing. While Travis wants another baby right away, Kylie wants to wait a little while longer before she endures another pregnancy. They both want a big family but the disagreement about when is creating tension in the relationship. Travis is working a lot too and with him gone a lot of the time, Kylie feels like she is the one doing a lot of the caring for Stormi,” our insider explained. “So the last thing she wants to do right now is be left alone with two kids while he works. Kylie told him when he slows down with work, then she will consider giving Stormi a brother or sister.” Cannot. Wait.