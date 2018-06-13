Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Fighting Over More Kids — Why They Can’t Agree On Timing

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott both know they want more kids together, but the issue is, WHEN? HL learned that question is causing major ‘tension’ for the couple, but we think we’re siding with Kylie on this one! Find out why.

It’s clear Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 26, both adore their daughter Stormi Webster, 4 months, and they can agree that they want to give her a sibling. But that’s where their agreements end! The two apparently cannot form a united front in terms of WHEN they want to expand their family. While Travis wants another little one asap, Kylie feels she needs more time to recuperate from being pregnant and giving birth. After all, Stormi is just a few months old!

“Kylie and Travis are fighting about having more kids,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They can’t agree on timing. While Travis wants another baby right away, Kylie wants to wait a little while longer before she endures another pregnancy. They both want a big family but the disagreement about when is creating tension in the relationship.” On top of Kylie wanting to give her body a break, the makeup mogul is also hesitating about having baby number two so fast because she feels the responsibilities will be put on her.

“Travis is working a lot too and with him gone a lot of the time, Kylie feels like she is the one doing a lot of the caring for Stormi,” our insider explained. “So the last thing she wants to do right now is be left alone with two kids while he works. Kylie told him when he slows down with work, then she will consider giving Stormi a brother or sister.” We’re with Kylie on this one! Taking care of one newborn is tough enough, but having two very young children at once is a whole new level.

Truth be told, Kylie would also prefer to be at least engaged to Travis before they welcome a new addition. “Kylie and Travis are closer than ever since the birth of their daughter and she made it clear to him that she will not have any more kids with him unless he proposes,” a source close to the Kardashians shared with us EXCLUSIVELY in March. “Kylie would love to have a big family with continuity, meaning only one baby daddy, but she is in no rush.”