Kim Kardashian couldn’t care less about Kardashian Beauty! In recently obtained court documents from 2015, the reality TV star admitted she’s more focused on her family life. Get all the details here!

Before Kim Kardashian, 37, launched KKW Beauty, there was Kardashian Beauty, a line of hair products founded by Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. But, before it was Kardashian Beauty, it was called Khroma. Unfortunately, Khroma already existed. Well, sort of. Since 2012, a UK cosmetics brand named Kroma has slammed Kim, and her sisters with over 170 lawsuits claiming Khroma breached its copyright and destroyed its business reputation. The case was originally filed in the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida, but is now in the US Court of Appeals’ Eleventh Circuit. And, while that may seem pretty serious, Kim revealed she doesn’t care about the brand in court documents obtained by The Daily Mail.

“I’m about to have a baby,” Kim said, who at the time of deposition was pregnant with her and Kanye West’s son Saint West. “I’m doing construction on my home, and I’m very preoccupied with other things. I just don’t care. I’m heartless. I just don’t care,” Kim continued in hopes that all of this would come to an end. Although Kim’s remarks come across as brash, her lawyer Michael Kump felt the case was unfair. “This is the most abusive deposition in 33 years of practice. I’ve seen you harassing this witness and you are making her upset as is clear to everybody in this room,” Michael said in court.

In addition to the name, Kroma also believes Kardashian Beauty/Khroma copied it’s logo design. However Kim claims, “I did have a hand in it, but not knowingly. I was doodling on a piece of paper and I used some lines to write out my name and they liked how that looked, so they presented us with “Khroma” like you see here, with the lines on it, and they took that,” Kim said. Now, nearly three years later, Kroma Beauty and the Kardashian sisters are still going through an appeal process.

Since then, however, the girls have embarked on a number of different projects including Kim’s KKW, Khloe’s Good American denim line, and Kourtney’s many collabs including her line with Pretty Little Thing. Let’s hope the situation with Kroma resolves soon.