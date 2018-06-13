Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly Both Moving Back To LA — But Not Together

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson headed back to Los Angeles? A new report claims they’ll be living on the west coast again very soon – but not with each other. Here’s what we know!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been living in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson, 27, and their daughter True Thompson, but they might all be packing up their things very soon! A new report claims that the family will be headed back to Khloe’s hometown of Los Angeles, but they won’t all be together when they get there. “They’re both leaving Cleveland and heading to LA, but they’re going to live apart,” a source told Life&Style. “They’ve been fighting nonstop. They can’t get through one conversation without it turning into a huge argument.”

Speculation as to where Khloe would live long-term sparked when the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught on camera allegedly cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend. The insider is saying that Tristan’s actions still haven’t fully been forgiven. “She can’t stop being angry at Tristan,” the source said. “Not living together is a clear sign that things aren’t going well.”

Tristan and the rest of the Cavs played in the NBA Finals last week, in which they lost to the Golden State Warriors after a 0 to 4 game run. Now that the basketball star has some time off, it’s not completely surprising that he and his girlfriend are ready to head back to the west coast.

However, the move might only be for a short amount of time since it was previously reported that the Revenge Body host was making Cleveland a permanent home. “She’s creating a life for her family in Cleveland,” a source told PEOPLE magazine in early May. “Khloe is in a really good place” and “feels whole” with her first child, the insider added. But now that her baby girl is slightly older and her baby daddy is off-duty, going back to be around the rest of the KarJenner crew for the summer might be a good idea.

HollywoodLife reached out to Khloe and Tristan’s reps for comment.