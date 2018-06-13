Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid channel their inner Dolly Parton in a new sexy commercial that you just have to see

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, have paired up for a new advertising campaign as, wait for it, two sexy cowgirls! The friends are featured in Dsquared2’s Fall Winter 2018 short movie with big hair and skintight jeans that would make country legend Dolly Parton jealous. In the short clip that was released on June 13, the two pals cavort in a cheap motel. They both open up their shirts down to the waist. Kendall unbuttons her blue, plaid shirt to reveal a lacy black bra. Bella’s look is a lot more risqué. When she semi-undresses she’s wearing nothing underneath and flashes lots of cleavage instead.

Bella shared a clip of the commercial on her Instagram feed, but a longer version appears on Dsquared2’s website. In that extended clip, a group of hunks join Bella and Kendall in their cheap hotel, which looks like it hasn’t been updated since the 1960s! The whole thing looks like it could have been a scene from Heath Ledger’s Brokeback Mountain. Dsquared2 broke down the idea behind the commercial, which was directed by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The company pointed out on its website, “Somewhere off a highway in the mid-West [sic], a duo of bad girl honeys check-in to a motel room; their high hair swinging over the collar of their check shirts. They call up their guys for an in-room party.”

Bella promoted the commercial on her Instagram page and fans gushed over the two models. One wrote, “OMGGGG YAASSS LADIESS.” Another person added, “That would be a good movie tho.” (We totally agree.) One excited fan wrote, “10 outta 10. Would watch again lmao.”

The sultry commercial was released just weeks after Kendall was snapped collaborating with another Hadid. In the early hours of June 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed straddling Anwar Hadid and locking lips with the 18-year-old younger brother of Bella and Gigi at a CFDA Awards after-party in New York.