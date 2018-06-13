The rockstar life continues for Johnny Depp! Tour took the singer to Poland on June 12, where he was photographed with a huge smile on his face, looking not to have a care in the world about recent concern for his appearance.

Johnny Depp surfaced in Poland on June 12, and he couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he greeted fans during an outing in the city of Warsaw. The 55-year-old looked like the ultimate rockstar while signing autographs and taking selfies, with a bunch of necklaces around his neck, chains hanging from his pants and a black bandana tied around his arm. He also sported sunglasses and dark clothing for the appearance, putting his arm tattoos on full display.

Johnny is currently on tour with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, in Europe, and when photos first surfaced of him out and about earlier this month, his weight loss and gaunt appearance sparked immediate concern amongst his fans. The Pirates of the Caribbean star seemed to be sporting a much thinner frame, and his gaunt appearance had people worried about his health. However, Johnny seemed to be in great spirits when he was photographed in Poland.

Plus, an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s simply losing weight for an upcoming movie role and has changed up his appearance to fit the part of his current gig in the band. The Hollywood Vampires will continue their tour throughout Europe for the next month, wrapping up on July 8 in Rome.

“He is stressing to friends and bandmates that this is how he wants to look for the band,” our source explained. It’s his rockstar look. It’s also his homage to one of his idols, Keith Richards. Friends and bandmates are monitoring it, for sure, but they are also going as far as to poke fun at him, as well.”