Jamie Foxx Slams Claims He Slapped A Woman With His Penis In 2002: It ‘Never Happened’

This is indeed the darkest timeline, because now, Jamie Foxx has been accused of assaulting a woman – with his junk! The Oscar award-winner has since denied these allegations as ‘absurd.’

Jamie Foxx, 50, has been accused of slapping a woman with his penis during a sexual encounter in 2002, according to law enforcement, per TMZ. The unnamed accuser claims that she and a friend were attending a party at Jamie’s place in Las Vegas when he allegedly tried to get her to perform oral sex on him. When she refused, she claims Jamie slapped her in the face with his penis. After the alleged incident, the accuser claims one of Jamie’s friends told her to get out. She claims that after she returned home to L.A. the next day, she went to a hospital for a severe panic attack.

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred,” Jamie’s attorney, Allison Hart of the Lavely & Singer law firm, told TMZ, “and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story.”

The accuser says that with the recent rise of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, she felt inspired to file the police report. She reportedly tells TMZ that she wants this alleged incident on record in case any other accusers come forward. However, Jamie’s lawyer seemingly dismissed this notion, telling TMZ that ”[the] alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened.” The Las Vegas police reportedly consider the case an open investigation, though Fox News reports that the statute of limitations in Nevada is three years.

The accusation comes on the heels of another Oscar-winner being accused of harassment. Morgan Freeman, 81, came under fire in a CNN report, published on May 24, in which a handful of women accused him of making sexually inappropriate remarks while promoting his films. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent,” Morgan initially said of the allegations. His lawyer, Robert M. Schwartz, would later issue a statement in which he demanded CNN retract is story and issue an apology for using the article to “unjustly attack” Morgan.