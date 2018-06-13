Farrah Abraham ‘Screwed Up Big Time’ & Faces Up To A Year In Prison — Lawyer Explains
Will Farrah Abraham spend time behind bars after allegedly attacking a hotel employee on June 13?! Here’s what our expert had to say!
Farrah Abraham shocked fans when reports surfaced of an arrest following an alleged drunken attack on a hotel security guard in the early hours of Wednesday, June 13. Now that the 27-year-old reality star has been released from jail, we’re wondering what kinds of penalties she could be facing if convicted of battery or trespassing, the charges she’s facing. Now, thanks to our expert, California criminal defense attorney Darren T. Kavinoky, Esq., we have a sense of what to expect. “Farrah‘s charges, Battery carries a max of six months in jail and a fine of up to $2,000 (plus significant penalty assessments) and Trespassing carries max of six months in jail and fine of up to $1,000 plus penalty assessments,” Kavinoky told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is possible to have consecutive sentences, meaning total of up to one year, but not likely given the facts that are described.”