Taco Bell: How To Score Free Tacos On June 13 Thanks To The Golden State Warriors

Happy taco Wednesday! Taco Bell is giving everyone free Doritos Locos Tacos on June 13 in honor of the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Championship. Here’s how you can get one.

It’s the most delicious time of the year! Taco Bell is making good on its promise to Golden State Warriors fans! When the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, that meant that Taco Bell would be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos all across America. On June 13 only, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., you can head to your nearest participating Taco Bell to pick up the tasty treat — for free! Who doesn’t want a free taco, especially a Doritos taco? This is part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion.

The Warriors went on to beat the LeBron James and the NBA Finals, winning their third championship in four years. What a time to celebrate! Thank you, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and the rest of the GSW team. This free taco world on June 13 is all thanks to you. So sit down, enjoy your delicious taco, and bask in the good life.

Free tacos don’t come around very often. National Taco Day isn’t until October, and they don’t even give out free tacos then! Back in 2017, Taco Bell offered a National Taco Day Gift Set for $5 that included four of the fast food restaurant’s most legendary tacos, including Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Crunchy Taco. This is the third year that Taco Bell has teamed up with the NBA to offer this tasty deal, according to Thrillist. Last year, America got free tacos when the Warriors beat the Cavs in Game 3, and then again in Game 4 in 2016. Now go on over to Taco Bell to get that free taco you know that you’re craving!