Chris Brown Believes He’ll Be With Either Rihanna Or Karrueche Again: He Checks Their Instagrams Daily

There’s no harm in looking, right? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Chris Brown checks the Instagrams of exes Rihanna and Karrueche Train daily and hope to reunite with one of them.

There have only been two great loves in Chris Brown‘s life and his relationships with Rihanna, 30, and Karrueche Tran, 30, ended badly and with restraining orders. He still carries a torch for both of the ladies, even though they’ve moved on to much healthier romances. Thanks to social media, Breezy still keeps an eye on what his former sweethearts are up to. “Chris keeps tabs on both Rihanna and Karrueche quite often. Pretty much everyday he is checking pictures, what they are up to and he is just interested in being surrounded by their social media accounts in one way shape or another,” a source close to Chris tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He finds both of them dream girls of his and would love to be with them again. And they know it because mutual friends talk to each other and tell Rihanna and Karrueche his thoughts. And even if they aren’t going to reciprocate, he still believes that he will be with one of them again. He really has convinced himself,” our insider adds.

Chris posted then deleted birthday wishes to Kae when she turned 30 on May 17, which could have been a violation of the five-year restraining order she’s had on him since 2017. He’s also been letting Rihanna know she’s still on his mind, posting a photo of her as a youngster to his Instagram on her Feb. 20 birthday and sending her well wishes. That had a number of fans furious given their complicated past where he was charged with assaulting her in 2009. “DID YOU FORGET THE FACT THAT YOU BEAT ON MY SIS,” one person commented while another wrote, “Delete this! Abusing women and continuing to stalk them long after they’ve moved on is creepy and sad, not funny or cute.”

Karrueche has happily found romance again with New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, 31, and loves the fact that their relationship is so easy, unlike all of the turbulent drama she went through with Chris. She told Bossip recently. “We like each other. We just mesh very well. We get along, we have fun. It’s easy breezy and it’s really refreshing, and I’m just enjoying it.” RiRi may or may not be with boyfriend of one year Hassan Jameel. MediaTakeOut reported in early June that the singer broke up with the handsome Saudi billionaire because she was “tired of men,” though her camp nor any other site has confirmed their story. Rihanna and Hassan have kept their entire relationship super private and undercover so only time will tell if they are still together. You better believe Chris is monitoring that situation.