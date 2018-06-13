Chris Brown & his daughter Royalty are WAY too cute! Proving they have one of the sweetest father-daughter relationships ever, the duo play together in a new heart-melting video that has both us & RoRo full of smiles!

There’s no question Chris Brown, 29, is a dedicated dad! The artist is constantly gushing over his 4-year-old daughter Royalty Brown, and loves to spoil her with not only gifts, but also his time. Most recently, Chris was captured on camera playing with Royalty during one of his dance rehearsals, and our hearts are bursting at the cuteness! While we’ve seen precious moments between the duo before, this adorable clip definitely takes the cake. After all, RoRo’s sweet giggles say it all!

In the video, which was posted by The Shade Room on June 12, Chris can be seen on the floor of a dance studio as his daughter runs circles around him. All the while, Royalty is laughing and screaming in delight as Chris fails at his attempts to catch her. The R&B singer then pretends to answer his phone. “Hello? She can’t come to the phone right now,” he jokes. And with that, the youngster runs over to her dad and playfully tries to snatch his phone away. “No, she can’t,” Chris continues. “Nope, talk to you later, bye!”

Royalty could not look — or sound — happier in the clip, and Chris clearly loves putting a smile on his little girl’s face. “#DaddyDuties: #ChrisBrown in full daddy mode with his baby girl #Royalty! ❤️ She’s definitely a daddy’s girl 😍,” TSR captioned the vid. “She has done soooo much good for him! He seems to be an awesome dad!” one fan commented. Another gushed, “My ovaries 😩.”

Royalty celebrated her fourth birthday just last month, on May 27, and of course Chris honored her with a super sweet b-day shoutout on social media. “EVERYONE WISH MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL A HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 4 years old.. 😳 WOW❤️,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Royalty wearing a princess gown and crown. A few days later, on June 4, the star shared a collage of four pics — all of Royalty at different ages.

For the toddler’s special day, Chris reportedly threw Royalty a lavish princess-themed party worth 30k. He and RoRo’s mom, Nia Guzman, went in on the party together, according to TMZ, despite always throwing their daughter separate parties in the past. The soiree reportedly included appearances from all the Disney princesses such as Cinderella and Jasmine as well as a fairy godmother.

The menu consisted of crab cakes, California rolls, shrimp tempura, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, mac and cheese, and burgers. For entertainment, there were KIDZ BOP performances as well as a performance from singer Tone Stith. But that’s not all! Royalty even had a horse-drawn carriage with a grand duke and coachman! Only the best, right?