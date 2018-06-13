Celine Dion Is Down To Record New ‘Deadpool’ Song With Kanye West — See Her Epic Tweet

Game on! Celine Dion wants to collaborate with Kanye West for a new song on the next ‘Deadpool’ movie! You can thank Ryan Reynolds for this sure-to-be classic!

We never thought we’d say this, but…we really want to hear a collaboration between Celine Dion and Kanye West. Celine responded to Ryan Reynolds and Kanye’s Twitter conversation about music for the next Deadpool movie, and it’s official: she wants to record a song together! “Hmm, “Ashes (Yeezy Remix)” does have a nice ring to it… – Céline xx”, she tweeted on June 12. Oh my god!

It all started when Kanye professed his love for the Deadpool franchise on Twitter. He bemoaned the fact that he wasn’t asked to contribute music to the films, and offered up his services for the next one. Kanye tweeted, “I love both Deadpool movies… I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool …your guys writing and approach is so innovative … I love how you guys break the 4th wall… thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time”. Good to know!

Ryan, aka the Merc With A Mouth himself, caught wind of the tweet and responded in the most perfect way: “Agree. I’m having a word with Celine Dion”. Okay, now you’re all caught up. Everyone’s friends now! Keep in mind that Deadpool 3 was literally just announced, and there’s no release date yet. So we could be waiting years for this dream team to collaborate.

I love both Deadpool movies🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥… I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool … — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018