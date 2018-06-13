Cardi B Snaps A Photo Of Herself Taking A ‘Morning Crap’ While FaceTiming Offset & Fans Lose It

GOALS. Cardi B just took fans inside her morning routine and she may have revealed a little too much! The rapper actually snapped a photo of herself on the toilet while FaceTiming Offset, who was shoe shopping for her!

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, are legit relationship goals after her latest Instagram post! The “Be Careful” rapper documented her “morning crap,” where she FaceTimed her fiancé while on the toilet. “FaceTime with @offsetyrn while I’m taking a morning crap,” she captioned a screenshot of their video conversation. The Migos rapper was actually out shoe shopping for Cardi while she was doing her business. He aimed the camera at a pair of black pricey platforms, to which Cardi replied, “Yes babe ! I want those !!”

It’s always been a known fact that Cardi has zero filter, but this time, she even stunned her Bardi Gang. “I don’t like to say goals, but THIS is goals,” one person commented under Cardi’s photo. “I’m done with her, she’s the goat,” another fan wrote. Meanwhile, one fan summed up what we were all thinking, writing, “Life goals. Life goals.”

Although fans raved over Cardi’s “real” and “down to earth,” attitude, others complained in the comments that she revealed too much. But, the Bardi Gang prevailed and jumped to the pregnant star‘s defense. “Everyday couples do this y’all need to stop acting so surprised… omg she’s on the shi–ter and FaceTiming her guy ok people do that.” Another wrote, “Anybody who doesn’t just love Cardi is just a f–kin haters. She so real and honest how can you not relate.”

Cardi’s latest revelation came after she tweeted a major TMI pregnancy confession. “SAD NEWS: I can’t see my vagina anymore,” she tweeted on June 4. She then returned to the conversation, screen-shotting the massive amounts of RTs her original tweet got, writing, “SMH 200K likes on this tweet ? I guess ya love when I’m miserable You know how hard it is to shave my vagina?” She explained: “literally have to put one leg up in the sink while i look in the mirror facefront. I hate all of yaaa.” You’ve got to love Cardi!