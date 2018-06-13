Ariana Grande Must Separate From ‘Wife’ Camila Cabello Now That She’s Engaged & Fans Are Devastated

Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello have referred to each other as ‘wife’ for years, but that’ll have to change now that Ari’s engaged — and they hashed it all out on Twitter. Of course, the fans got involved, too!

There may be no one more devastated by Ariana Grande’s engagement to Pete Davidson than Camila Cabello. Of course, Camila is probably super happy for her friend…but the whole thing totally ruins a years-long inside joke she and Ari have developed! It all stems from a 2013 social media post of a photo showing Camila with Ariana and members of Fifth Harmony. “This is my wife @ArianaGrande — and our bridesmaids, stay tuned for more wedding details,” Camila captioned the pic. They’ve referred to each other as ‘wife’ ever since!

Of course, now that Ariana’s engaged, she can no longer have Camila as her wife, right!? “We need to talk @Camila_Cabello,” Ariana tweeted after the engagement news broke. To that, the “Havana” singer responded, “KEEP THE RING I’M TAKING THE CANNOLIS (who’s keeping the dogs tho?)” Ariana wrote back, “u keep the kids I’LL be keeping the cannolis,” to which Camila jokingly reacted, “see u in court….” Of course, the whole thing is just one big joke between the ladies, but fans are still totally devastated over their “separation.”

“RIP Camriana, will never be forgotten…2013-2018,” one fan wrote. Many also seem to (jokingly, of course) be blaming Ariana for tearing this love apart. “Ariana Grande is such a cheater,” someone tweeted. “I can’t believe she’d do something like this to camila.”

😭😭😭😭KEEP THE RING, IM TAKING THE CANNOLIS (who’s keeping the dogs tho?) https://t.co/ce3Tyd61Vx — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 12, 2018

see u in court …… pic.twitter.com/7uUf82quU5 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 12, 2018

News of Ariana and Pete’s whirlwind engagement broke on June 11. However, further investigation revealed that she’d already been wearing her massive ring for over a week at that point! They were first linked as a couple at the end of May.