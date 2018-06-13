Look who’s back! BTS is taking the U.S. by storm, and they were at it again with an epic performance of ‘Fake Love’ on the ‘Late Late Show with James Corden.’ Check it out!

BTS is gracing American television screens once again! The guys performed on The Late Late Show With James Corden on June 12, and of course, it was epic as always! The sang their hit “Fake Love,” while busting out in their signature choreography and showing off some incredible moves. All the guys wore ripped denim jeans for the performance, which they paired with jackets over their t-shirts. The crowd went absolutely nuts after the performance was over, and even host James Corden couldn’t get enough!

The K-Pop band made their U.S. debut at the Billboard Music Awards with a performance in 2017, and it’s been quite a whirlwind ever since. They’ve appeared on several talk shows, and returned to the BBMAs in 2018, where they took home the award for Top Social Artist AND performed another rendition of “Fake Love.’ There’s no stopping these boys!

This fall, BTS will kick off their first United States tour, as well. It kicks off with four shows at the Staples Center, beginning on Sept. 8. They’ll then make their way around the country, playing at arenas in Texas, Illinois and New Jersey before heading overseas for European shows. Plus, they’ve already promised that there are more dates to come, so we’ll definitely be on the lookout!

Watch the band’s performance of “Fake Love” for James Corden in the video above — you’ll have it on repeat all day!