Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Pack On Major PDA At ‘Jurassic World’ Premiere — See Pics

‘Bachelor’ alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon heated up the red carpet with some steamy PDA! The couple were photographed kissing at the premiere of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!’

Ashley Iaconetti, 30, and Jared Haibon, 29, looked so in love at the Los Angeles Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premiere on June 12! The Bachelor alum turned heads in a white shirt dress while her beau looked dapper in a denim button down, navy coat jacket and black pants. The happy couple were all smiles as they posed together, and even gave each other a few kisses for the cameras!

While the pair only revealed their relationship status in late May, they already seem pretty serious about one another. They attended Wango Tango together on June 2, where Jared made it perfectly clear that they’re in it for the long haul during a red carpet interview. “It feels good to know I’ll never go on a first date again,” Jared said to E! News. Ashley has been friends with Jared for years, but she only began dating him this spring after her split from Kevin Wendt.

The couple also recently took a trip to Hawaii together, where Jared learned just how head over heels he is for his girlfriend. “We spend six straight days with each other,” the reality star explained. “Pretty much every minute of those days, and then, when I left her for the first time, I was just like…’I don’t want to leave you.’ That was a big moment for me when I said this is life long, life partner stuff.”

Jared and Ashley first met in 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise, and although they dated briefly on the show, Jared decided he wasn’t interested in committing to Ashley at the time. She was heartbroken over it, and tried to rekindle their romance during season three the following year. Unfortunately that didn’t work out, but we’re glad to see that they’re so happy together now!