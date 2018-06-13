Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Her ‘Wild Wedding’ Plans That Include Her Brother & Rescue Dogs

Now that Ariana Grande has the huge rock, she and Pete Davidson have a wedding to plan! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on everything she’s got planned for the big day including who will walk her down the aisle!

Within just a few weeks, Ariana Grande, 24, has gone from girlfriend to fiancée! As we previously told you, Pete Davidson, 24, popped the question to the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer with a massive oval shaped diamond that reportedly cost him $93,000. However, it looks like Pete better get used to spending because Ariana has a lot planned for their big day. “Ariana is still on cloud nine from Pete’s proposal and incredible ring. He totally surprised her and stole her heart, she never thought she could be this in love. It’s a total whirlwind for Ariana and Pete, so they haven’t officially started planning, but she’s got lots of ideas about what she wants,” a source close to Ariana tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s been dreaming about getting married forever. She said for a long time that she wants her brother Frankie to be the one to walk her down the aisle. And, she wants her dogs to be included somehow too. She has 9 rescue dogs, so it’ll be a very wild wedding, but Ariana doesn’t care. She loves her pups and wants them to be at her wedding,” the insider continued. We certainly can’t wait to see how this turns out!

Now that we know who may be walking her down the aisle, we’re dying to know about her dress and hair! For British Vogue’s July issue, Ariana was featured on the cover and wore her hair down for the first time in years! The look was so incredible even Katy Perry commented “LOVE” on Ariana’s Instagram post of the feature. So, we’re sure she’ll do something even more daring for the big day!