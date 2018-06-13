Turn up the volume! Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan just dropped the track of the summer, ‘Dance to This’ and we can’t stop listening! Check out the new party jam here!

Ariana Grande, 24, and Troye Sivan, 23, are a match made in music heaven! They just released the track they’ve been teasing for days, “Dance to This” — And, it’s the song everyone’s needed to kick off their summer! The R&B-pop song is the fourth single from Sivan‘s upcoming second LP, Bloom, which is out on August 31. Take a listen!

Sivan premiered “Dance to This” on Apple Music’s Beats 1 with Zane Lowe, where he discussed working with Grande, who he’s known for years. “I think that she’s just the coolest. I basically just texted her the song. I sat on it for a couple of weeks because I’m nervous to ask people for stuff,” Sivan explained to Lowe. “I don’t want to ever put anybody in an uncomfortable position where they’re like, ‘This song is terrible and I don’t want to be a part of it.’ So I kind of waited and then I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to regret it if I don’t ask.’ So, I sent her the song.” Sivan also revealed that when he texted Grande and asked to collaborate, she quickly replied in all caps and asked when she could start working on the song.

It’s a big week for Ariana as she has other new music on its way AND she’s engaged! Ari and her good friend, Nicki Minaj, 34, have been dropping teasers all week about their latest collaboration, “Bed” which is set for release this Thursday, June 14. The track will also be part of Nicki’s upcoming album, Queen, which will hit shelves in August. And, Ariana recently hinted that Nicki will appear on her next record, “Sweetener”.

Now, to the good stuff. Ari and her new boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson, 24, are engaged, according to multiple reports, and that massive diamond on her ring finger. Grande’s ring, which cost a reported $93,000, was custom-made by Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna, TMZ reported.

Despite their relationship just being a few weeks old (yes, just a few weeks), Davidson had already made things pretty permanent by getting two tattoos in honor of the singer earlier this month. He got the bunny ears from the cover of her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, inked behind his ear, and he branded her initials on his thumb.

Grande previously dated rapper Mac Miller, 26, who she split from just days before she began dating Davidson. Meanwhile, Davidson recently broke up with his girlfriend of two years, Cazzie David, after nearly two years of dating.