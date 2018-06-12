‘Survivor’ Star Outed As Transgender On Show Is Dating Actor Nico Santos: They Confirm Romance

Cute new couple alert! Zeke Smith, who was publicly outed as transgender on ‘Survivor’ in 2017, is dating ‘Superstore’ actor, Nico Santos, and they confirmed it in on social media!

Zeke Smith and Nico Santos have been sharing photos together on social media for several weeks now, but Zeke officially confirmed they’re an item with a tweet on June 11. “I guess everybody knows about my hot little 25-year-old boyfriend now,” he wrote, along with an article detailing the relationship. The pair also celebrated at L.A.’s Pride parade over the weekend, and Nico shared a selfie of them with the caption, “We’re here! We’re queer! We’re brunching! Getting some after parade nomnoms with my love. Happy Pride Los Angeles.”

It’s unclear when these two started dating or how they met, but speculation first began when they posed for pics together at the GLAAD Media Awards’ after-party in Beverly Hills back in April. While Nico is an actor on the show Superstore, Zeke rose to fame as a contestant on Survivor. After a run on the Millennials vs; Gen X season, he returned for Survivor: Game Changers, during which he was outed as transgender by fellow tribemate, Jeff Varner, at a tribal council.

At that point, Zeke had not come out to his fellow cast members, much less the world, about his transition, and it resulted in one of the most vulnerable moments in reality television history. Zeke handled it like a pro, and has since become a major advocate for the LGBTQ community.

“I was really scared,” Zeke admitted at the Game Changers reunion in May 2017. “I didn’t know what was going to happen to my world. I didn’t know what the reaction was going to be. Growing up in Oklahoma, I didn’t always have a lot of friends. Even throughout my life, people haven’t always stuck through my side for the hard times. What this experience showed me is that I have so much love in my life.”