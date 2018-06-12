Noah Guthrie: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Glee’ Alum Auditioning For ‘AGT’

Gleeks, this is a treat! Noah Guthrie will be making his way to the stage to audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 13. Here’s what you need to know about Noah before his big ‘AGT’ performance!

1. Noah was on the sixth season and final season of Glee. He played Roderick Meeks on the show. He was a senior student at William McKinley High School and the first member of the rebooted glee club, New Directions. He appeared in 12 episodes of Glee, including the series finale.

2. He performs Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain” for the judges. On an upcoming episode of America’s Got Talent, Noah auditions for the show with a soulful rendition of Ri’s hit song, as seen on E! News. He stuns judges, especially Simon Cowell and Mel B, with his incredible voice. They see a star in Noah. “That’s talent,” host Tyra Banks says. “Talent, talent, talent!” While we don’t see whether or not he makes it through to the next round, he’s almost a sure thing. Mr. Schuester would be so proud!

3. He’s already released two albums! Noah’s first album was titled Among the Wildest Things. His latest album, The Valley, was released in 2017. He’s got a number of tour dates lined up for the summer if you want to catch him perform!

4. He’s opened for big name artists. Those artists include Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Neon Trees, Ben Rector, Corey Smith, Sister Hazel, Matisyahu, and Matt Nathanson. What a lineup!

5. His dad inspired him musically. When Noah was growing up, he was always singing around the house. Noah says his dad taught him to “learn his true voice and hone his gift,” according to his official website. Noah started writing songs when he was 14 after he received his first guitar.​ Before Glee, he rose to fame for his bluesy rendition of LMFAO’s “Sexy & I Know It.”