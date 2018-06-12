Sofia Richie & Scott Disick: She’s ‘Hooked’ On Their Love Because Of Their Incredible Sex Life

Despite an alleged cheating scandal Sofia Richie won’t be leaving Scott Disick for one big reason. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s hooked on his amazing bedroom skills.

There’s one thing about dating a guy who is 16 years her senior has guaranteed Sofia Richie, and that’s how Scott Disick is way more experienced at sex than she is at just 19-years-old. The 35-year-old father of three turned into quite a ladies man after his nine-year romance with Kourtney Kardashian, 39. Now his hot bedroom skills have teenage Sofia hooked for good. “Sofia loves everything about Scott, even his bad boy behavior is a turn on for her so in a twisted way she loves that too. The thing that has her totally hooked though is the sex. Her friends are all testing her that she’s whipped and it’s true,” a friend of Sofia’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Scott is by far the most experienced guy she’s ever been with and he has sexual stamina that would put guys half his age to shame. He’s very open about how much he loves sex and he prides himself on being great at it. He’s had a lot of practice at it and is supposedly very gifted when it comes to pleasing women. Sofia sure can’t get enough,” the pal explains. Kourtney once raved about Scott’s penis in a 2011 interview with XOjane, declaring “It’s like an elephant’s trunk!” Yowza! No wonder Sofia’s a happy gal.

Scott and Sofia always seemed like quite an odd combination, especially with their massive age difference. But all those extra years gave The Lord plenty of time to figure out what women want in bed. He’s got the bad boy image that many women flock to and as a result he’s romanced some really gorgeous ladies. Unfortunately his reputation can sometimes get the better of him as he reportedly cheated on Sofia with a woman in Miami before allegedly cuddling up to a mystery blonde at Kanye West‘s album listening party in Wyoming in May 31. Breakup rumors quickly followed but it was news to the couple, who is still going strong.