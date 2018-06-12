Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: It’s ‘Painful’ For Her To See Him With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have rekindled their romance. However, not everyone is ready to ship them just yet! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Selena Gomez is having a hard time coming to terms with his potential new relationship!

At first, it looked like Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin’s night out in Miami could have been innocent. But, now that Hailey has been spotted patting the “What Do You Mean” singer down with a towel after he went for a swim on June 11, we can’t help but assume it’s something more. And like we expected, the whole thing has thrown Justin’s other ex Selena Gomez, 25, for a loop. “Selena is aware that Justin and Hailey have been hanging out again, and of course, it stings. She still has very deep feelings for Justin, despite everything that’s happened there’s a lot of love there. It’s painful for her to see that he’s with Hailey again, but it is what is. She isn’t with Justin anymore, and he’s free to do and see whomever he wants,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

We can certainly understand Selena’s frustration. After all, we all thought she and Justin would be back together in no time following their “break” back in March. But, it’s clear Justin has actually moved on. However, Selena isn’t the only one feeling some type of way. Turns out, Hailey is a little nervous about her future with Justin. “She is excited they are back together again, but worries he will disappear on her again and won’t commit, like he has so many times in the past,” a source close to the model told HL.

“She thinks Justin is smart , funny, incredibly talented, and the sexiest guy on the planet. She is really happy he is making time for her, and she hopes this time they can have something lasting,” the insider continued. Nevertheless, we’re excited to see where this goes, and we’re wish Selena the best. Who knows, maybe she’ll find a new man soon!