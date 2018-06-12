Rita Ora Rocks Bright Orange Hair Makeover & Gorgeous Blue Crop Top at LGBTQ Event

Orange-you glad Rita Ora dyed her hair? The formerly blonde bombshell went bright and bold, rocking orange hair at the TrevorLIVE event in NYC on June 11. See pics of her major hair makeover below!

Rita Ora, 27, has orange hair! She looked a little bit like a Flintsone and I mean that in the best way! I was obsessed with her two piece, baby blue Miu Miu outfit. The one-shoulder crop top delivered just a hint of skin on her abdomen. So sexy! Rita actually first debuted the red hair makeover on her Instagram on June 3, but this was her first US red carpet appearance to show off the look! “I felt like a little🍊tonight. Thank you team!” she wrote on Instagram. Her hair was styled by Brent Lawler and her peachy-pink makeup was done by Robert Sesnek.

Rita is a champion for LGBTQ rights, and revealed why she attended TrevorLIVE in New York on June 11, “Tonight was truly so inspiring. I will never forget hearing all of those incredible stories tonight and how incredible the @trevorproject is. The organization specialise in creating a safe place by providing support in suicide prevention and crisis intervention Specifically for LGBTQ+ youth. I couldn’t be prouder to show my love and support and be apart of tonight. I felt so welcomed and loved. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for inviting me tonight and having me perform. Please help and support by donating to thetrevorproject.org thank you.”

