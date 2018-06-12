Raccoon Trapped After Climbing Massive Minnesota Skyscraper & Twitter Is Freaking Out

A stranded raccoon is giving the Twitter-sphere collective heart failure. People are offering their prayers and even money to save him!

A little raccoon has given the nation collective anxiety after getting stranded on the 23rd floor of a Minnesota skyscraper. On June 12, thousands of people were glued to their computer screens watching a Facebook Live MPR News video of the trapped cutie as he clung to the window ledge. The plight of this poor animal has been trending so much that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has even offered to “donate a thousand bucks to the non-political charity of choice to anyone who saves this raccoon.” He tweeted, “I can’t handle this. Poor dude.”

So what on earth is going on? Who is this raccoon? What in the world is he (or she) doing clinging for life on the 23rdfloor of a Minnesota building? It all started when the wannabe Spider-Man scurried up the ledge of an office building on 7th Street in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to MPR News. He then hopped onto the roof of the building, which – considering that it was only two stories high – isn’t that earth shattering. But then, he decided to go several steps further and climb up the UBS tower nearby. In fact, he climbed up another 20 stories and stayed there. For two days!

Just like in the movies, a group of passersby huddled below to watch the trapped animal. Tim Nelson from Minnesota Public Radio News tweeted about it. He wrote on June 12, “This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It’s been there for two days now, without food or water.”

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

I'll donate a thousand bucks to the non political charity of choice to anyone who saves this raccoon. I can't handle this. Poor dude. https://t.co/2F5reAKkKa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 12, 2018

While animal control experts set traps and tried to rescue the raccoon, MPR filmed him live. And as he stretched, napped and shivered for hours, he became a viral sensation. Just like that “#mprraccon” became a thing! So far, as of writing this article, he’s still there. Let’s hope he’s brought to safety soon!