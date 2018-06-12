Pete Davidson ‘Freaking Out’ After Spending $100K On Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring

Pete Davidson spent nearly $100K on Ariana Grande’s engagement ring and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s now sweating to keep up financially with his fiancée’s luxury lifestyle.

While Pete Davidson has found success as a cast member of cast member of Saturday Night Live, it’s not a gig that makes anyone super rich. While he does his stand-up act on the side, he’s looking for better paying opportunities to keep up with new fiancée Ariana Grande‘s luxury lifestyle. He already spent nearly $100,000 for her massive diamond engagement ring and now the 24-year-old is worried on how he can stay afloat with a lady whose net worth is in excess of $50 million. “One thing SNL gives you is opportunity but it doesn’t exactly give you a paycheck. You don’t get paid a lot of money to be on SNL, that is just a fact,” a source close to Pete tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But Pete needs that paycheck and connections to afford not only Ariana’s ring but a lifestyle she is used to and he is freaking out because SNL is his main source of income. He is doing everything he can to get on movies, voice overs and getting other work so he doesn’t seem to be a free loader to Ariana, who is obviously the bread-winner of the future family,” our insider adds. So far Pete’s most notable film work was as a patient in Amy Schumer‘s 2015 comedy Trainwreck.

Ariana has amassed quite a fortune in her 24 years, but Pete’s big break came in 2015 when at 21 he nailed his SNL audition. It’s been reported that after two years, SNL players are paid around $6,500 per episode, with the number doubling to $12,500 for seasoned cast members with over five years of tenure. That’s hardly the kind of money where someone has $100K to plop down on an engagement ring. But Pete seemed to want to marry Ari after dating for less than two weeks, as TMZ reported that in May he spent $93,000 VVS1 clarity 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum that was custom made for Ariana and took NYC jeweler Greg Yuna (aka Mr. Flawless) two weeks to complete. And we thought getting her initials tattooed on his hand and her iconic bunny ears inked on his neck seemed really quick and impulsive. It turns out he had marriage on the mind almost immediately!