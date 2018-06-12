Will Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka’s Wedding Be Televised? — She Hints At Possibility While Gushing Over Fiancé

Lights! Camera Wedding! As Paris Hilton prepares to tie the knot with her ‘angel,’ Chris Zylka, will the former ‘Simple Life’ star take plunge and televise her big day?

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe,” Paris Hilton, 37, said when talking with E! News about the prospect of filming her wedding with Chris Zylka, 33, for a possible reality television comeback. When pressed for something stronger than “maybe,” Paris admitted that yes, she would give reality TV a second chance. Judging by how happy she sounded when talking about Chris, it seems like she’s game for anything – so long as he’s involved.

Finding Chris is “the best feeling in the world,” Paris told E! News. “Just to find the one person who is your best friend, I trust him so much. He’s so supportive and loving and like an angel. I feel like he saved me and I can’t imagine my life with anyone else.” So, with Paris just gushing about her fiancé, the obvious question was – when will they start having kids? “Very soon. I think that’s just the next step in life. I definitely want to have some cousins for Nicky [Hilton’s] babies to play with and I can’t wait to have kids,” she added.

After letting slip that she’s open to following the example set by her former bestie, Kim Kardashian, and say “I Do” while the cameras were rolling, Paris also dished on the possible guest list for her upcoming nuptials. Turns out, when you’re a world famous socialite, DJ, television star, and entrepreneur, you make a lot of friends.

“It’s going to be very hard [to narrow down the guest list],” she told E! News, “because I have friends from all around the world. It’s going to be a hard choice or else I’ll have like a million people there.” Well, for those who can’t make it in person, they can always turn on the TV to watch from home, right?