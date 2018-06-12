Meghan Markle Is Adjusting To Royal Life ‘Faster Than Expected’ — Which Royal Is Her New Bestie?

Meghan Markle looked right at home with the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s adjusting to life in the monarchy faster than anyone expected.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, is settling in to life in the British royal family so naturally. The 36-year-old looked right at home alongside husband Prince Harry, 33, Queen Elizabeth, 92 and others in her first major appearance with the royals during the Trooping of the Color ceremony on June 9. She looked so comfortable on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and is taking to life as a royal at warp speed. “Meghan is adjusting to life as a royal much faster and easier than anyone — aside from Harry — ever expected her to,” a palace insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Harry credits Meghan’s acting background as being a huge help, as she’s used to public scrutiny, putting on a show when required, and taking direction from others. But, Harry’s quick to point out it’s Meghan’s own personal qualities that are really helping to stand her in good stead: her warm personality, kindness, empathy, and patience have all gone a long way towards being accepted into a family that many perceive as guarded, stuffy, and unwelcoming to outsiders,” our source continues.

“Aside from Kate (Middleton), Meghan’s found herself becoming closest to Camilla, whom both Harry and William struggled to fully accept for many years. It’s a truly surprising friendship really, but Camilla has become a source of great support for Meghan, and it’s even helped bring Camilla closer to her stepsons. It’s clear that even though she’s only been an official member of the royal family for a matter of weeks, Meghan is already starting to shake things up and make a positive impact,” our insider adds.

It was clear how much the two women adore each other when Meghan and Harry appeared Prince Charles’ birthday garden party shortly after their May 19 wedding. Duchess of Cornwall Camilla was seen adorably clutching onto Meghan’s hand and smiling at the newest member of the family. Now that the former Suits actress has conquered the Buckingham Palace balcony, her next big appearance will be a solo one without Harry, traveling alongside his grandmother the queen on June 14 visit to Cheshire, England.

To show how huge it is, the two are riding on the monarch’s private train, something no other young royal has had the privilege of yet as that status is reserved for only senior members of the royal family. What an honor! It was nearly a year after marrying Prince William, 35, that Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, 36, finally got her first public appearance with Queen Elizabeth. Meghan is getting hers in less than a month after marrying Harry. And neither Kate nor Harry has had the privilege of riding aboard the queen’s train. It must be that Markle sparkle!