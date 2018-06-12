Kylie Jenner Inspired By Ariana Grande — Why She Is Pressuring Travis Scott To Pop The Question

Kylie Jenner is super jealous of Ariana Grande getting engaged with a massive diamond ring from Pete Davidson after a few weeks of dating. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she wants the same from Travis Scott.

Ariana Grande, 24, shocked fans when she debuted Pete Davidson, 24, after just a few weeks of dating. That has Travis Scott, 26, hasn’t popped the question and given her a giant diamond ring. They’ve dated for over a yearand sharing four-month-old daughter Stormi Webster together. “Kylie is a bit jealous of Ariana and her sudden engagement. Kylie is now pressuring Travis to pop the question ASAP and she wants a massive ring too,” a source close to the lip kit mogul tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. What girl doesn’t want to rock a $100K diamond engagement ring?, 24, shocked fans when she debuted her massive stone from now fiance , 24, after just a few weeks of dating. That has Kylie Jenner , 20, super envious and wondering why baby daddy, 26, hasn’t popped the question and given her a giant diamond ring. They’ve dated for over a yearand sharing four-month-old daughtertogether. “Kylie is a bit jealous of Ariana and her sudden engagement. Kylie is now pressuring Travis to pop the question ASAP and she wants a massive ring too,” a source close to the lip kit mogul tellsEXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie hasn’t stopped talking to Travis about getting married since she found out about Ariana. Kylie doesn’t understand what Travis is waiting for. They love each other, have a baby together and have been together long enough. She is frustrated the Travis is making her wait. Kylie finds it so romantic that Pete proposed to Ariana after only a few weeks dating and she wants Travis to step up and do something romantic for her too!” our insider adds.

Just because Ari has a massive diamond ring doesn’t ensure she’s going to make it down the aisle with the SNL star. Pete reportedly had the bauble custom made several weeks ago, which means he impulsively wanted to propose after dating the singer for only two weeks. The comedian just broke up with longtime girlfriend Cazzie David and Ariana just split from boyfriend of two years Mac Miller, 26, in late April. Some people probably have milk in their fridge that’s been around as long as Ari and Pete’s romance. Kylie has a guy who has proven to be a loyal, loving boyfriend and father to their child. While we can see why she totally would want a ring, the reality star has something far more meaningful with Travis.