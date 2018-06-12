KarJenner Thigh-Gaps: 18 Times Kim, Kylie, & The Rest of The Sisters Showed Off Serious Leg Space

The KarJenners are known for their insane curves, but there’s another thing about their bodies we’re obsessed with! See all the times the famous sisters have flaunted their impressive thigh-gaps in the gallery below!

They say, if you really want to see if a woman is fit, look at the space in between her legs. So, after checking out Kim Kardashian’s physique, it’s safe to say she spends a lot of time in the gym! The selfie queen was spotted out and about in Calabasas on June 11 dressed in a electric red skintight romper. While we’re still obsessing over the look, we couldn’t help but notice her thigh-gap. I mean, do you see how toned her legs are?! But, this isn’t the only time Kim has shown off the leg space. Back in 2016, the reality tv star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a sexy black one-piece bikini, putting the gap on full display.

However, Kim isn’t the only KarJenner sister with leg space. Taking a break from Coachella, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, shared an Instagram of herself dressed in a neon Yeezy spandex two piece, and we’re so jealous of her body! In the pic, it’s pretty hard to not notice the gap, her abs, and her incredible legs. We just can’t believe she gave birth to her three kids– Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Speaking of giving birth, Kylie Jenner, 20, who just gave birth to her first child with Travis Scott, on Feb. 1, has had the best snapback of all time. Also while at Coachella, Kylie showed off her insane post-baby body by wearing a fitted black romper. Her waist literally does not exist, and her thigh-gap is undeniable. Can we say goals?! Take a look at more KarJenner thigh-gap moments in the gallery above.