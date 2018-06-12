Is Blac Chyna Really Pregnant? — The Truth Behind Shocking Pics That Fans Think Revealed A Bump

Fans are convinced that Blac Chyna’s pregnant after she rolled up to King Cairo’s graduation sporting a tiny bit of belly in a tight dress. Does she really have a bun in the oven, though? We have the answer!

Slow your roll, people. Blac Chyna, 30, is NOT pregnant. Repeat, no bun in the oven! Chyna, according to sources close to her who spoke to TMZ, was merely bloated when she donned that skintight dress at King Cairo‘s kindergarten graduation. We’ve all been there, right? None of us are famous, though, so it’s understood that we’re all the proud parents of a burrito baby, and not the offspring of an 18-year-old rapper.

It’s understandable that fans were convinced she was pregnant with baby #3, though. She and boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay have been hot and heavy since the beginning of their still-new relationship, and they’ve been plagued by both marriage and pregnancy rumors in the past. Thought Chyna does want more kids, she isn’t adding another baby to her brood anytime soon, one of the sources told TMZ. After all, daughter Dream Kardashian, whom she had with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, 30, is only one year old!

The last time the rumor mill churned out a report that Chyna and Jay were expecting was in April, when a source told Page Six that she looked like she had a baby bump at LAX. It wasn’t a far-fetched possibility; Jay said in a March interview with No Jumper that, “I don’t wear condoms. . . I would not want to **k a bitch I did not want to get pregnant,” he said. “If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s–t like ‘ohh daddy love you,’ I love that ass.’” Yikes.

This may be TMI, but Chyna and Jay actually love the pregnancy rumors. It turns them on, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! “She lives for this kind of attention, they said. “Any chance she gets to play into it she’ll take.”