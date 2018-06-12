Iggy Azalea Posts Totally Nude Pics — Just Because & Yes, She Looks Stunning: See Photos

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity with insane curves! Iggy Azalea just took to Instagram to share some photos of her incredible body, and they are NSFW! Check them out here!

Iggy Azalea, 28, is trying to break the internet! On June 12, the “Fancy” rapper shared nude photos of herself from a Fashion Nova photoshoot, and she looks incredible! Wearing nothing but socks and heels, Iggy put her insane curves on full display. I mean, she seriously has an hourglass figure. And, can we talk about her hair?! She styled her signature blonde tresses in loose waves, giving us major Farrah Fawcett vibes. Now, we just want to know what Tyga thinks?! Take a look at the sexy photos below!

Speaking of Tyga, the “Rack City” rapper reignited romance rumors by liking a few of Iggy’s Instagram photos on June 3. For those of you who don’t know, Tyga and Iggy were initially rumored to be a couple after the two were spotted holding hands at Coachella in April. We certainly thought the two would make it official soon after an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “Iggy has really put herself out there for Tyga to make him want her and make him see that there are other women out there for him.” “They have a much better connection and much of that is due to the fact that Iggy and Tyga are only a year apart in age while Kylie is much younger,” the source said referencing Tyga’s breakup with Kylie Jenner.

However, it appears whatever is going on between Iggy and Tyga is not too serious. A few days ago Tyga was spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles with an unidentified brunette. So, maybe Iggy and Tyga are just friends. But, we’re sure her new pics will have him wanting to be more!