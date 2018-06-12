14 Celebs Showing Off Their Buff Dad Bods On Vacation – Chris Pratt & More

It’s hot in here, so these sexy celeb dads took off almost all their clothes! Check out Chris Pratt and 13 more dudes who showed off their hot bods while enjoying themselves on vacation!

It’s summer time, and you know what that means… hot dad bods everywhere! Now we knew these celebrity dads were hot, but we didn’t know they had these incredible bodies too! Actor Chris Pratt, 38, was seen on June 8 looking as fine as ever on vacation in Hawaii. He was spotted walking around the island — shirtless — living his best life, we’re sure. Chris is a dad to one child, Jack Pratt, with ex-wife Anna Faris, 41. Chris’s new movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be in theaters two weeks from now on June 22, so what better way to celebrate than a trip to Hawaii, of course!

David Beckham, 43, loves showing off his incredible — absolutely incredible — dad bod on the reg! He’s been spotted on numerous beaches playing soccer shirtless and we could definitely watch him all day! David has four children with his beautiful wife Victoria Beckham, 44. David is covered in tattoos as well, which makes him all the more interesting to look at, that’s for sure! Keep practicing your game David, we’re sure no one is complaining!

Liam Payne, 24, was spotted out surfing last year on vacation with his chiseled dad bod on full display! Liam welcomed a super cute baby boy with girlfriend Cheryl Cole, 30, on March 22, 2017, so yep — the dad bod counts for him too! Liam has been spotted surfing on multiple occasions, so it’s safe to say it’s one of his favorite hobbies — when he’s not singing and playing with little Bear!

