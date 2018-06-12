Golden State Warriors Victory Parade Highlights: Steph Curry & More Celebrate Their Epic Win

After winning back-to-back NBA Championships, the Golden State Warriors are taking a well-deserved victory lap. See all the best moments from Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and more basking in basketball glory.

After that victory parade, who needs President Donald Trump and the White House? In a beautiful sunny day in the streets of Oakland, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and the rest of the Golden State Warriors basked in the glow of victory, as the Dubs celebrated winning the NBA Championship. After sweeping LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Dubs celebrated their third title in four years with their fans on June 12. The players rode along on personalized double-decker buses. Klay and Zaza Pachulia rode together, Shaun Livingston rode with David West, and Steph partnered up with Patrick McCaw. Of course, the real star was Riley Curry, who waved to fans as she celebrated alongside with her daddy.

Though it was sunny out, there was plenty of shade going around, as Draymond took shots at the Cavs with his t-shirt, again. Draymond decided to wear a shirt that mocked the Cavs’ favorite meme (the “Arthur fist,” fyi.) This happened one year after Draymond ripped into the Cavs with his wardrobe choice. In 2017, he wore a “Quickie” t-shirt, parodying the Quicken Loans logo (the Cavs play at the Quicken Loans Arena, fyi.) “Well the Q, that’s what those guys’ arena is called, and we got them out of here quick, with the trophy, quickie,” he said during the parade. Draymond also took shots at LeBron after King James said he was never part of a “super team,” accusing Bron of creating the trend. “You started the super team, bro.”

Normally, when America wasn’t living in the darkest timeline, the Warriors would then head east to celebrate this championship at the White House. Not with Trump. The President made it clear that the winning team was not welcomed. “I didn’t invite LeBron James, and I didn’t invite Steph Curry. We’re not going to invite either team,” he told reporters on June 8, according to USA Today, two days after LeBron James made it clear that neither team would visit Donald if they won.

“I mean, I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyway. So it won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going,” King James said on June 6, when responding to the news that Donald decided to revoke his invitation to the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles because the players “disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem,” despite the fact that no Eagles player declined to stand for the anthem last season, according to the Washington Post.

“Let’s not let that accomplishment of things that you will have for the rest of your life, and people will always call you a champion for the rest of your life, let’s not let someone uninviting you to their house take away from that moment,” LeBron added. “Because I think the championship — winning a Super Bowl or winning a Stanley Cup or winning a World Series or winning an NBA championship or national championship — is way bigger than getting invited to the White House. Especially with [Trump] in there, in my opinion.”