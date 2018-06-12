Golden State Warriors Victory Parade Live Stream: Watch The NBA Champs Celebrate Their Win

After winning another NBA championship, the Golden State Warriors will take to the streets of Oakland in a massive victory parade! Can’t be there in person? Watch it here!

At 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET, thousands will flood the streets of Oakland as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Nick Young and more will take a much-earned victory lap, following their golden performance in the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors will proudly show off their brand new NBA championship trophy, basking in the glory of doing the near impossible: sweeping LeBron James in the finals. For those who aren’t able to get down to Broadway and 11th Street, there’s a livestream fans can watch online for free, via USA Today.

More than a million people are expected to “transform Oakland into a raucous sea of blue and gold,” according to NBC Bay Area. After heading down Broadway up to 20th Street, the parade will take a right towards Harrison Street, turning right again before erring left on 19th Street. It’ll eventually travel down Lakeside Drive before wrapping up at 13th and Oak Street. Unlike prior years’ parades, there will be no post-parade rally near Lake Merritt. Don’t expect Steph or Nick Young to deliver an insane, profanity-filled victory speech like Jason Kelce did following the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

Just like the Eagles, the Warriors will not meet with President Donald Trump. While Trump has no problem hanging out with the Kims – Kim Kardashian and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un – he revoked the Eagles’ invitation by saying they were disrespectful to the National Anthem and the flag (though, NBC Sports reports that only two players were going to actually attend, and judging by how Trump threw a hissy-fit over his inauguration crowds, Trump hates it when no one shows up to his party.)

“I’m blown away by the irony of the Eagles being disinvited,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, per Sports Illustrated. “When you read about their good deeds in their communities. Malcolm Jenkins addressing lawmakers, trying to get to the root of the issues we have. Instead we have these military sing-alongs at the White House to show how patriotic we are, even though we don’t know the words. It’s just incredible.” The Warriors were also uninvited, just like last year when they won the NBA championship, but let’s be honest – they weren’t going to go, even if Trump asked them. Instead, it seems they’d rather spend it with the people who truly matter: their family, friends and fans.