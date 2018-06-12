Golden Warriors Fans & Draymond Green Troll LeBron James During Victory Parade -– See Hilarious Pics

Golden State Warriors fans and Draymond Green decided to get a little funny at the basketball team’s victory parade on June 12 by totally trolling Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James in two different ways.

The Golden State Warriors are champions and they celebrated by playfully trolling LeBron James of the losing team Cleveland Cavaliers at their victory parade in Oakland, CA on June 12. After winning the NBA championships last week after a four game sweep, Warriors players, including Draymond Green, and their fans came out to the massive parade to show off their support and happiness in some funny ways. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter to post a laughable photo of a police vehicle with a large cut-out pic of LeBron’s crying face on the grille.

In addition to that hilarity, Draymond did his part by wearing a T-shirt that mocked a well-known meme that LeBron posted on Instagram at the beginning of the NBA season. The shirt shows an “Arthur” fist and Draymond had it wearing three Warriors championship rings with the same caption that James had for his which read, “mood…” The friendly jabs started back in 2016 when James wore an “ultimate warrior” t-shirt at his team’s celebratory parade. Now, the Warriors fans and players definitely got him back at their own parade!

Draymond Green’s shirt for the parade… pic.twitter.com/MzoOUDaJ5V — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 12, 2018

This isn’t the first time Draymond made headlines for trolling a Cavs player. During one of the games he got into an altercation with Tristan Thompson after Tristan was taken out of the game for a foul. Tristan shockingly got annoyed and pushed the basketball into Draymond’s face which caused a lot of tension. Luckily, it seems like the two teams have no harsh feelings toward each other and are now trolling in good fun. Congrats to the Golden State Warriors for an epic season!