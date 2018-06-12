For a new fashion campaign, stars like Yara Shahidi, Hilaria Baldwin, Lili, Gab and more are showing off their bodies in bikinis in photos that are completely unfiltered. See the pics below.

Stars like Yara Shahidi, Rachel Platten, Lili Reinhart, Gabrielle Union, Hilaria Baldwin and more have all taken to Instagram to show off their bikini bodies — unretouched and perfect! It’s all thanks to the #AerieREAL campaign, which was first launched in 2016. The newest iteration is the Love The Swim You’re In campaign and stars are getting real about their bodies, their insecurities, and even eating disorders. Hilaria spoke about her ED and how being a mom changed her attitude: “In my book, The Living Clearly Method, I opened up about growing up with an eating disorder. I turned to yoga, health and wellness to heal my body and my mind. I think back to my old self and how much I would have struggled with gaining weight during pregnancy and being patient with healthfully losing it. I’m so happy I can be a strong and happy mommy now, completely accepting of my body.”

Lili wrote on her photo, “Some days are harder than others to accept your body for how it is. The “ideal body” is often presented to us as looking one particular way… but that’s a concept I hope to help change. There is not one shape that’s more beautiful than another. We should be exposed to all body types in advertising and media. That’s why I have so much appreciation for Aerie and their representation of all shapes and sizes in their campaigns. For every unretouched swim photo you share with #AerieREAL, @Aerie will donate $1 (up to $25K) to @NEDA, a non-profit that supports those affected by eating disorders.”

We applaud these women and Aerie! See more unretouched photos from celebrities participating in the campaign in the gallery attached above!